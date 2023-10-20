Vikas Kumar reveals despite multiple cop roles, he never wore Police uniform on screen

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor and dialogue coach Vikas Kumar, who plays ACP Khan in the crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season 3 has shared an interesting insight to his journey in playing Police on screen, and called it a truly beautiful character.

The actor has showcased many cop performances on screen. What adds a twist to the tale is, he has never suited up in any of these roles, despite being the go-to cop guy.

Talking about the same, Vikas said: "People often praise my portrayal of cop characters, which is great, but I aspire to explore diverse roles, and I am getting to do so now.”

Vikas is known for his roles in ‘Parmanu’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Adaalat’, ‘CID’, ‘Court Room’ among other projects.

“ACP Khan in ‘Aarya’ is a truly beautiful character. What's intriguing is that despite playing many cops, I've never actually worn a uniform. Shows like ‘CID’ were different, straightforward, and enjoyable for a different audience, especially kids,” he said.

The actor added: “It had a case per episode format. In contrast, Aarya is multifaceted, with a dynamic relationship with the antagonist that kept evolving, making it a lot of fun. Wherever Aarya goes, ACP Khan follows.”

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen.

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side.

The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

