Vikas Khanna recalls how his mother’s guidance helped him run a kitchen at 16

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Celebrity chef and author Vikas Khanna took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Bindu Khanna, ahead of Mother’s Day.

In a moving post, he reflected on his early beginnings in the culinary world, recalling how at just 16, he was managing an entire kitchen—from cooking to cleaning—thanks to the unwavering support and teachings of his mother. Her quiet strength and tireless dedication, he said, laid the foundation for the chef he would one day become.

Khanna also reminisced about witnessing his mother’s dedication — seeing her bargain at vegetable markets, carry gas cylinders on a moped, and even clean sewage pipes when needed, all while maintaining grace. He shared how she taught him that a guest’s heart is the most valuable currency — a principle he continues to live by today.

On Wednesday, the celebrity chef took to Instagram and shared a childhood photo of him alongside a heartwarming note that read, “For me, Mother’s Day isn’t just one day—it’s every single day. I started cooking so young that it was almost unheard of: a 16-year-old boy handling everything from booking and purchasing to cooking to tandoor and cleaning. But behind it all was my Maa—my masterclass in hard work, patience, resilience, and quiet devotion. Little did I know, she was quietly preparing me to lead - “World’s Most Celebrated Indian Restaurant.”

“I’ve seen her in the early mornings at vegetable markets, bargaining with vendors, carrying gas cylinders on her moped, cleaning sewage pipes, and serving guests with grace and dignity. She didn’t just teach me how to run a kitchen—she taught me how to live with purpose. Whenever I’d struggle to negotiate with Punjabi aunties over per-head pricing or discounts, she’d gently remind me: “Guest is the biggest currency.”

Vikas added, “If you win their heart, you’ve already won. She’d often watch me from a distance, seeing how I managed guests, how I struck the balance, and how I turned one booking into the next. I hope my Maa is watching me now—from Amritsar—and knows just how much of her spirit lives in Bungalow every single day with every single guest.”

Mother's Day, celebrated on May 11 this year, is a special occasion dedicated to honoring mothers, the maternal bonds, and the significant impact mothers have on both families and society. It's a day to recognize and appreciate the love, sacrifices, and influence of mothers.

