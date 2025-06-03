Vijay wraps up film shoot, to focus fully on strengthening TVK

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) After officially completing the filming of his much-anticipated movie 'Jananayagan', actor-turned-politician Vijay is now poised to devote his full attention to strengthening the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party he founded on February 2, 2024.

TVK sources revealed that Vijay has lined up a series of intensive interactions with district-level leadership across Tamil Nadu.

The objective is to assess the party's grassroots presence and organisational readiness ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Confirming the development, party insiders said that Vijay has scheduled one-on-one meetings with district secretaries over the coming weeks. These consultations aim to review the political dynamics in each region, address local challenges, and formulate a strategy to expand the party's footprint in the state.

"The meetings are not just about electoral calculations. Thalapathy Vijay is keen on understanding the real issues on the ground, motivating the cadre, and identifying areas where the party needs to strengthen its base," a senior TVK functionary told IANS, requesting anonymity.

Since its inception, TVK has positioned itself as a party focused on clean governance, transparency, and grassroots development.

Vijay's political philosophy, sources said, emphasises discipline and people-centric engagement- values that are expected to be central to the upcoming political outreach programmes. The completion of Jananayagan marks a pivotal turning point in Vijay's transition from a film star to a full-time political leader.

Though he has maintained a relatively low public profile since formally launching the party, recent activities, including student felicitation programmes held across the state, indicate a steady build-up to a more visible and assertive political phase.

Political observers see this shift as a significant development in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Vijay's mass appeal, particularly among the youth, is likely to influence the dynamics of the 2026 Assembly elections, especially if TVK manages to consolidate its organisational structure in the coming months.

Party sources added that the district-level reviews will likely culminate in a comprehensive roadmap for voter mobilisation, campaign planning, and potential alliance strategies.

