Vijay Varma celebrates his Marwari roots on the IIFA stage in Jaipur

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Vijay Varma re-iterated that he is a Marwari during a fun conversation on the IIFA 2025 stage. The actor even exhibited his proficiency in the Marwari language.

The 'Jaane Jaan' actor revealed that his maternal grandmother stays in Kishangarh, Rajasthan and hence coming to Jaipur for IIFA felt like returning to his home state.

Vijay stated, "I went to Jodhpur. During our trip, we also got a chance to enjoy the blue city of Jodhpur. One good thing about Rajasthan is that when they mix the blue ink with limestone to paint the walls it creates a visual that brings out a very unique architecture. My Nani's (maternal grandmother) home is in Kishangarh."

The 'Darlings' actor further shared that although he has been brought up in Hyderabad he is a Marwari.

"I am a Marwari, and we speak Marwari at home. So, I have come to my home state and realized a lot of Rajasthanis are a part of the film industry. The truth is, although I have been brought up in Hyderabad I am a Marwari", he said.

Vijay also spoke a little in Marwari to prove this point.

Additionally, Vijay also made his debut as a host with IIFA 2025. Before the main awards ceremony, the IIFA Digital Awards took place on March 8. The event was hosted by Vijay, alongside Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Previously, announcing his debut as a host on social media, the 'Darlings' actor wrote, "It's my first time hosting on the spectacular IIFA stage!! And that too in my home state Rajasthan! And I am so excited to do it at the very first edition of Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards! Don't miss the biggest celebration on 8th & 9th March 2025 at JECC, Jaipur!"

He further took to the stories section of IG and dropped a picture of himself having a good time on the stage. "After getting nominated and attending iifa awards for a while.. it's time to add more.. now I'll be hosting it! my first ever Wish me luck", Vijay penned.

