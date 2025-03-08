Shreya Ghoshal reflects on completing 25 years in the industry: Couldn't be happier

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal reflected on completing 25 years in the industry during IIFA 2025.

She revealed that with IIFA celebrating its 25th year, she has also completed almost the same number of years in the industry.

Shreya said, "With IIFA celebrating its silver jubilee, it's almost 25 years of my career as well. I don't know how it could have been any better. It's like in every sense, it's the most perfect occasion to be here. I am also happy to be performing for our beautiful Rajasthan. Just very honored- there are nominations also, so my happiness is on cloud nine at the moment.

Last week, Shreya Ghosal warned her fans about her X (Earlier known as Twitter) account being hacked since February 13th.

She took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that despite all her efforts, she has not been able to regain control of the account.

Shreya wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in any more. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”

Shreya also recently supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity.

She dropped a video on her IG saying, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”

