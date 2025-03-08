Mansukh Mandaviya leads cycle rally dedicated to ‘Nari Shakti’

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday led state sports ministers, athletes and administrators in a special cycle rally to mark International Women’s Day at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana.

Speaking during the rally’s flag-off ceremony, Mandaviya said, “This cycle rally is a testament to our Nari Shakti, showcasing the determination, leadership, and excellence of women in sports and beyond.”

To mark Women’s Day, Mandaviya, Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi and former Olympian and badminton star Pulella Gopichand along with other prominent athletes launched the Asmita newsletter, a statement released here said.

The newsletter captures the essence of ‘Sports For Women’ mission started by the government in 2021. The newsletter also highlights the amazing reach of Asmita leagues and how they are transforming the lives of young women who are aspiring to take up sports as a career.

Former All-England badminton champion Gopichand, who has coached Olympic medallists like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, said, “As they say women have won more Olympic medals for India and it is only fair that they need to be promoted even more.”

Asmita is a great platform and when 15 sports ministers join Mandaviya to talk about the future of sports and chase our Olympics dreams, it is a great initiative. Only the right policies must be made properly and implemented.”

The cycling rally was led by Assam Shrimati Nandita Gorlosa, women trainees of the Gopichand badminton academy and para-athlete and a bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, Deepthi Jeevanji.

Mandaviya joined the cycling rally and reiterated the importance of making cycling a regular habit for a healthier lifestyle. The Sundays on Cycle initiative, a key effort led by Mandaviya, has gained traction across the country, encouraging people to adopt cycling as part of their routine.

“Cycling should become a fashion and a tool to fight obesity and lifestyle diseases. I urge all citizens to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement by dedicating at least an hour every Sunday to fitness,” he said.

