Viineet Kumar Siingh celebrates birthday reflecting his journey in cinema

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, who is known for his work in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Chhaava’ and others, is celebrating his birthday on Sunday.

On his special day, the actor reflected on his journey in cinema, from being an ordinary movie buff to carving his own space in the industry.

Talking about the same, he said, “Being a cinema lover since childhood and watching my favourite movies with my close ones, today feels surreal because this birthday comes after a time when I have finally made a place for myself in this dreamy world. From no one to someone, I came a long way. I am grateful that audiences chose me”.

The actor also expressed how family time makes this phase of life even more meaningful. He further mentioned, “This year feels extra special because I get to celebrate it with my family, and with the baby being the newest and most beautiful addition, every moment at home feels like a blessing”.

Earlier, the actor welcomed a baby boy as he has embraced fatherhood. Viineet and his wife Ruchira were blessed with a baby boy on July 24, 2025, and the happy news has made his fans and friends cheer even louder.

The couple took to their Instagram on Sunday, and shared the news with their followers in a joint post. They wrote in the caption, “God’s kindness overflows. Move over world, the littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of joy”.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Viineet continues to shine with a strong year at the box office and OTT alike as his recent show ‘Rangeen’ a bold, intriguing series where he steps into one of his most challenging roles yet is garnering a lot of love.

