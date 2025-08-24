Sameera Reddy shares adorable video on father's 91st birthday

Mumbai 24 August (IANS): Actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a very adorable video featuring herself along with her father on account of his 91st birthday.

In the video, she is seen adorably laying a peck on her father's head.

She captioned the cute video as, "People ask me where I get my crazy spirit from.. it obviously comes from my Reddy GaruHis positivity, his masti, his love for life! Our roaring lion .. you inspire us everyday to live and love to the fullest. Each year I get more emotional because I am everyday grateful..

less."

Sameera is extremely close to her parents and especially to her father. The actress who was once known for her hotness and for being sensuous in Bollywood, shifted base to Goa during the pandemic and only travels to Mumbai for work. The actress had taken a sabbatical from movies and had become a full time content creator. She was often seen advocating body positivity and spoke about a lot of issues she faced during childhood as a plump kid. The actress who is a mother to two children, often as spoken how she put on weight and her body took a toll after pregnancy, especially after she got pregnant for the second time at the age of 41.

Sameera also had revealed through her videos on Instagram how she was once called as the family's ugly duckling while growing up and how it had taken a toll on her mental health. She had also spoken of how she was now extremely dedicated and focused towards fitness for her own mental health and peace.

Sameera shares a great equation with her mother-in-law Manjari Varde and their fun videos on Instagram are widely loved by the audience.

The actress before joining the entertainment world was a marketing professional at a multi-national company. Sameera, after a hiatus of 13 years, is set to return to Bollywood with a horror flick, "Chimni" to be released soon.

