Vigil strengthened to curb illegal infiltration, human trafficking from B’desh: CM Saha

Agartala, April 1 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government has taken a series of steps to prevent illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, and the BSF as well as the state forces are on a strict vigil round-the-clock.

The Chief Minister informed the state assembly that 742 cases were registered under the Indian Passports Act and the Foreigners Act in three years.

The Chief Minister, while replying to a reference period notice given by MLA Ranjit Debbarma, said that besides joint patrolling by the BSF and the state forces in the unfenced areas along the international border, raids are being conducted on the basis of intelligence reports.

District-level Anti-Human Trafficking units were formed to curb human trafficking, he said.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that currently, cases are being registered against illegal infiltrators under two laws – the Indian Passports Act and the Foreigners Act.

Under these two laws, a total of 112 cases were registered in the year 2022, 303 cases in 2023, and 327 cases in 2024, he told the house.

The Chief Minister stated that in 2024, strict action will be taken against illegal infiltrators and criminals active in the bordering areas by applying various criminal laws.

Based on information received from secret sources, raids are conducted against human traffickers and touts involved in human trafficking from Bangladesh to India, and action is taken against them under specific sections of the law.

He also informed that the Government Railway Police is keeping a regular vigil at railway stations and platforms.

"Moreover, regular checks are carried out on vehicles near railway stations, and inspections are conducted in settlements adjacent to railway tracks. State police regularly organise 'Prayas' meetings to create awareness against human trafficking in border areas," he added.

When legislator Ranjit Debbarma referred to the approval of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on March 27, the Chief Minister said that when the bill becomes an act, then illegal infiltration would be dealt with more strictly and effectively.

