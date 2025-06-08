Vidya Malvade calls working with Dharmendra in Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se a 'dream come true"

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Veteran star Dharmendra will next be a part of the upcoming drama, "Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se". The mahurat ceremony of the film took place in Mumbai on Sunday.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Deepak Tijori, who attended the mahurat as a special guest, extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire team. He told IANS, "I am very happy that they are making a good film, and I have heard that they are releasing the film very soon as well. Good luck to the entire team, especially Ronnie sir. It is a great thing that they are introducing two newcomers with this family film."

Actress Vidya Malvade, who is a part of the film's cast also shared her excitement regarding the project with the following words, "I am extremely happy to be a part of this film. It is a social drama, something we have not seen for a long time. It's a very simple and sweet film about a couple and their two kids. There is a lot of drama, there is a lot of fun, there is a lot of comedy in the movie."

She further called working with a veteran like Dharmendra "a dream come true."

Udit Narayanan who has crooned one of the tracks from the movie added, "I would like to extend my wishes to Ronnie sir and the entire team. The film has music composed by Dilip and Sameer Sen and the songs have been penned by Ronnie ji himself. The songs with good music, singing and thought behind them tend to become evergreen."

Backed by Ronnie Rodrigues, the project will star Dharmendra, Rajpal Yadav, Arbaaz Khan, and Vidya Malavade in key roles, along with others.

"Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se" is likely to be released in the theatres by November this year.

