Vidya Balan alerts followers of her misleading AI-generated video of her

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan, who was recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, is the latest actor from the film industry falling prey to the increasingly dangerous use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared the video in question notifying her followers about its lack of authenticity. She urged her followers to not take anything on face value in current times where it is so easy to generate video content using deep fakes.

She also penned a long note in the caption asking her followers to be mindful of misleading information, and stressed upon the practice of verifying anything that’s available on the Internet.

She wrote, “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way. Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work”.

“I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content. #FakeAlert #StayAware”, she added.

Earlier, Vidya had paid homage to the late musician M. S. Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures. The pictures show her dressed up as M. S. Subbulakshmi as the actress paid a photographic tribute to the legendary musician.

For the tribute, Vidya collaborated with costume designer Anu Parthasarathy and re-created some of the iconic looks of the late musician.

The actress mentioned that the photographic feature showcases four sarees that M.S.Amma wore & popularised between the 60’s & the 80’s and is a portrayal of M.S.Amma’s concert persona.

