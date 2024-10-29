Vidisha Srivastava, Himani Shivpuri and more reveal their shopping plans for Dhanteras

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Dhanteras brings a wave of excitement for everyone, including our favourite television celebrities. From gold and silver ornaments to electronics and home décor items, each celeb has their own unique plans and shopping rituals for Dhanteras.

Curious to know what’s on their shopping lists? Here’s a glimpse into how TV celebs, like Neha Joshi, Himani Shivpuri and Vidisha Srivastava plan to celebrate and make their purchases this festive season.

Neha, who is known for playing Krishna Devi in the show "Atal", shared, “Dhanteras brings a lot of excitement and positivity into our home. It’s a day we look forward to each year, as it marks the beginning of Diwali - a time to celebrate with loved ones and welcome prosperity. For me, Dhanteras is not just about shopping, but about honouring tradition and embracing the festive spirit. This year, I plan to buy a few meaningful items, including a gold coin that symbolizes wealth and good fortune. I also want to purchase something special for my home, like a new set of kitchenware, as buying metal on Dhanteras is believed to bring prosperity.”

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who is known as Katori Amma in “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan”, said that Dhanteras is an extraordinary occasion for her as it marks the beginning of Diwali. She shared, “This year is especially significant because my birthday is just around the corner! Shopping for Dhanteras has always been a cherished family tradition. As a child, my parents would take us to buy gold or silver items, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. This year, I’m thinking of buying a meaningful piece of jewellery that not only brings prosperity but also serves as a birthday gift to myself. I love the idea of investing in something timeless, like gold or silver, which carries both emotional and traditional value. Additionally, I plan to buy a few items for the house, as Dhanteras is also about welcoming positivity and good energy into our home.”

Vidisha Srivastava, who is widely known for her portrayal of Anita Bhabi in "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai", asserted that Dhanteras holds a special place in her household and is celebrated with tradition and devotion. Talking about her shopping plans, she shared, “This year, I plan to join my husband and daughter in shopping for new clothes and accessories for Diwali. We will also be buying a gold coin and a broom, both of which are considered auspicious on this day.”

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of Diwali festival in India. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.