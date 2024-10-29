Hina Khan channels her inner ‘Desi girl’

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Keeping up with the festivities, actress Hina Khan channeled her inner “Desi girl” dressed in a beautiful Indian wear.

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a transformation reel. In the clip, the actress, who is first seen dressed up in casual wear, knocks on the camera lens and is heard mouthing the line: “Excuse me has anybody seen…”

To which, the actress transforms into royalty in Indian wear and the song “Desi girl” from the 2008 film “Dostana” starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Abhay Deol starts playing.

She captioned the post: “Desi girl #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trendingreels.”

Talking about “Dostana”, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is set in Miami. The film follows two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl; eventually, both fall in love with her.

Hina had announced the news about her cancer diagnosis on June 28.

She shared the news on social media and shared a post, which read: "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well.

“I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

The actress at that time had asked for privacy.

“I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive.”

“With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina," the note ended.

Hina is best known for her role as Akshara in one of the longest-running family drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Alongside Hina, the show formerly starred Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda.

The 36-year-old actress has also participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has been a part of shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' in which she essayed the role of Komolika, and 'Naagin 5'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.