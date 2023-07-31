Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Homegrown original equipment/design manufacturer Videotex has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of webOS Hub TVs, capturing a market share of over 85 per cent.

The company said in a statement that it also has over 50 per cent market share in the smart TV ODM space among contract manufacturers in the country.

WebOS has gained popularity due to its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and seamless integration.

Videotex is the smart TV manufacturer for Lloyd, Realme, Toshiba, Hyundai, BPL, Vise, Daiwa and more than 15 leading global and domestic brands.

“As Videotex expands its manufacturing capabilities and webOS's footprint in India, consumers can anticipate an exciting future filled with innovative smart TVs that seamlessly integrate technology and entertainment into their homes,” said Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex International.

Videotex is the first Indian firm to become the official licensee for manufacturing TVs powered by LG's webOS smart TV solution.

The company recently launched QLED webOS TVs ranging in size from 32 to 65 inches and will soon offer 75-inch webOS-powered smart TVs.

“Videotex aims to work and collaborate with India's leading national and international brands to strengthen the OS ecosystem and create an immersive experience for users in the country,” Bajaj added.

The company has invested approximately Rs 100 crore in India to boost its R&D and manufacturing processes.

It established a second manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.8 million smart TVs, which will be operational by the end of the year.

