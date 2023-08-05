‘Victory of justice’: Lalan Singh on SC verdict over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) JD-U President Lalan Singh on Friday termed the Supreme Court’s verdict in ‘Modi surname’ case as ‘victory of justice’.

“The decision of the Supreme Court has proved that justice always wins in the end. Injustice was being done with Rahul Gandhi. Today, it is a victory of justice done by the apex court,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi said: “We are thankful to the Supreme Court. It has given justice to Rahul Gandhi. Now, he will go to the parliament again. Such a decision will give great strength to the INDIA alliance.”

Patna Congress leaders and workers also reached the party's headquarters at Sadakat Ashram and distributed sweets among common people.

They also shouted slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi, Congress and the Supreme Court.

