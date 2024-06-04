Victory celebrations break out in TDP camp

Amaravati, June 4 (IANS) Celebrations broke out in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) camp as the tripartite alliance headed by the party is set to form the government in Andhra Pradesh with a thumping majority.

As the trends show that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a landslide victory in the Assembly polls, TDP workers began bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

A festive atmosphere was prevailing at the TDP headquarters as the leaders and workers joined the celebrations.

The TDP-led alliance was leading in 158 constituencies in the 175-member Assembly while the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was ahead in only 20 segments.

The TDP appears to be capturing power on its own with a lead in 131 segments.

The TDP’s allies the Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was leading in 20 constituencies while the BJP was ahead in seven segments.

BJP state in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh called on Chandrababu Naidu and congratulated him on the alliance’s victory.

The NDA was also leading in 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The TDP alone was ahead in 16 constituencies while its allies BJP and Jana Sena were leading in three and two seats respectively.

Barring one, TDP was leading in all the seats it contested.

The BJP was ahead in three out of six seats it contested.

Jana Sena also established huge leads in both the constituencies it contested.

