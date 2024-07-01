Victims will get justice soon with new criminal laws, says Raj CM

Jaipur, July 1 (IANS) As the three new criminal laws came into force from Sunday midnight Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Monday that victims will get justice soon with the implementation of these laws.

The new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

“The new laws have come into force in the entire state from Monday. The interests of the common people are linked to these new laws and the victim will get justice soon with the new laws. Police should keep informing the common people about the new laws from time to time. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the victim gets the benefit of the new laws,” Sharma said.

“The old laws were made by Britishers to ensure they continue ruling India and there was no empathy or sensitivity for these laws. They did not bother about delivering justice to people, but their aim was to rule Indians,” he said and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for freeing India from signs of slavery in the form of these colonial laws.

Sharma was addressing the Rajasthan Police, CLG members, Police Mitra and Suraksha Sakhis via video conference on Monday.

As per the changes, crimes that will be registered after 12 midnight of June 30 will now be registered under the new laws.

For murder, Section 103 of the Indian Judicial Code will be applied instead of IPC Section 302. The laws which were in place since the British era have been abolished after 163 years.

If caught stealing less than Rs 5000, the court can punish the accused by making him do community service. E-FIR can now be registered on mobile, Whatsapp and via email.

