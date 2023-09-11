Vicky Kaushal sets the internet ablaze as he grooves to 'Softly', calls it a 'banger'

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all set for the release of his upcoming family entertainer ‘The Great Indian Family’ (TGIF), on Monday shared a video of himself grooving to the tunes of a Punjabi track.

The actor, who is known for his works in movies like 'Masaan', 'Raazi', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Sardar Udham', among others, is very active on social media.

Taking to the Stories section of Instagram, Vicky dropped a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of himself dancing during a photoshoot. He is dressed in formals - grey blazer, matching pants, white shirt and a stole. He completed the outfit with white shoes and black sunglasses. Vicky also flaunted his heavy bearded look.

Dancing to the tunes of Karan Aujla and Ikky's song 'Softly', Vicky left his fans awestruck with his smooth moves. He captioned the reel: "The only way I know how to do photoshoots. What a banger by @karanaujla_official veerey!"

Karan shared Vicky's video on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "TEACH ME THOSE MOVES PLEASE".

‘The Great India Family’ is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky's family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone's control.

It stars an ensemble cast of Vicky, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

The film is slated to release on September 22.

Meanwhile, Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar’s 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline. The film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army General to become Field Marshal. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

