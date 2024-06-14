Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers at Jaisalmer's Tanot Mata temple

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar arrived in Rajasthan on Thursday on a two-day visit.

The Vice President and his wife reached Jaisalmer on Thursday. From there, they went to Tanot Mata temple by helicopter and offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the countrymen.

The Vice President was given a guard of honour by the troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Later, the Vice President reached the Bawalianwala post on the international border and met the BSF troopers deployed there. Praising BSF jawans who are protecting the country's borders in difficult circumstances, he said that it is because of their courage and sacrifice that all the countrymen can sleep peacefully.

Interacting with the BSF jawans, the Vice President further said that their contribution, hard work and dedication are commendable as they serve the country in very challenging conditions. He said that today's India is different. "It is among the fastest growing economies, in a few years we will be the third largest economy in the world."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar told the BSF troopers that he has been a student of Sainik School, which is why he has a lot of affection towards soldiers.

"When I saw the girls here, I never thought that our daughters would do such an excellent job. Daughters are moving forward shoulder to shoulder today. Even in this difficult situation, your dedication towards the nation is exemplary, I wish that all of you remain happy," he said.

Thanking the Vice President, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal said that the Vice President's initiative of visiting the post to encourage jawans amidst difficult conditions and weather infused a new energy in everyone.

On Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will participate in a function at the headquarters of 154 Battalion, BSF, and will interact with jawans and officers.

