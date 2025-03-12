Vice President Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS after 3-day hospitalisation

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday after being admitted for three days due to health issues.

Expressing his gratitude, he acknowledged the medical team's exceptional care during his hospitalisation.

The 73-year-old leader was admitted to AIIMS in the early hours of Sunday, March 9, after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain. He was immediately placed in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Cardiology at AIIMS.

Following a successful medical procedure, including the implantation of a stent, his condition stabilised, leading to his discharge on March 12.

Taking to social media platform X, Dhankhar expressed his appreciation, stating, "Deeply appreciate the exemplary care and professionalism of the medical team at AIIMS, New Delhi, from my admission on March 9 to discharge on March 12. Their dedication and meticulous attention ensured a smooth recovery. Grateful for the concern and good wishes from well-wishers across India and beyond. Your thoughtful gestures have been truly heartening."

On the day the Vice President was admitted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda visited AIIMS to check on his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

PM Modi also took to X to share his concern, posting, "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had also extended his prayers for Vice President Dhankhar's well-being, posting on social media, "Received the news of Honourable Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji being unwell. I pray to God for his better health and speedy recovery."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also taken to X and posted, "I received the news of Honorable Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji being unwell. I pray to Baba Mahakal that he gets well soon and contributes to the progress of the nation with full energy."

Dhankhar, who assumed office as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11, 2022, has had a distinguished political career. Born on July 18, 1951, in Kalibanga, Rajasthan, he previously served as the Governor of West Bengal before being elected Vice President. Before this, he represented Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu constituency in the 9th Lok Sabha.

With his discharge from AIIMS, the Vice President is expected to resume his official duties soon.

