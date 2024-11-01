VHP thanks Trump for supporting Hindus in Bangladesh, questions UN's silence

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed gratitude to former United States President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump, for raising his voice on behalf of Hindus in Bangladesh. The VHP also criticised the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organisations for their silence on the issue of persecution of Hindus, and other minorities like Christians in the troubled nation.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, while speaking to IANS, noted that Trump’s stance is significant, as he is one of the first prominent Western leaders to address the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Bansal said the VHP appreciates Trump’s acknowledgment of the plight of these communities due to Islamic extremist forces in Bangladesh.

Bansal further questioned the silence of the UN and many other international human rights bodies on the situation in Bangladesh, asking why these organisations, which advocate for global human rights, have yet to address the violence against Hindus and other minority communities in that country.

He went on to highlight the recent targeting of Bangladeshi leaders by extremist elements, labelling this escalation as a global threat to democracy.

Bansal called upon democratic nations worldwide to unite against such extremist forces, warning that unchecked jihadi influences can destabilise governments and erode democratic institutions.

Donald Trump while greeting the people of India on the occasion of Diwali, strongly condemned the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, the country he said remains in a total state of chaos.

“It would have never happened on my watch…We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical Left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi… Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!,” Trump said in a post on X on Thursday.

