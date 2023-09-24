Veteran Malayalam film director K.G. George passes away at 77

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran film maker of Kerala, K.G. George passed away at the age of 77 at an old age home in Kakkanad in Kochi on Sunday.

He was one of the iconic film makers of Malayalam industry and had forayed into a new scripts and made challenging movies. His movie, ‘Panchavadi Palam’ is a political satire whose content is valid even now. The movie was a run away hit and considered one of the best movies made in Malayalam film industry.

The movie, ‘Irakal’ of K.G. George is a crime thriller and had resemblance to several incidents that have unfolded in the state of Kerala recently while the movie was made three decades ago.

He had brought the best of out of actors like Mammotty and Bharath Gopi in his movie, ‘Yavanika’. ‘Lekhayude Maranam, oru Flashback’ based on the death of a film heroine was also a run away hit.

George is a highly respected director in the Malayalam film industry but has been suffering from a stroke for the past few years. He was resting at the Kakkanad old age home.

While George has directed only around 20 movies, he was a director who had broken the concept of commercial and art movies and had given a message in each of his movies.

He has brought out a revolution in Malayalam film industry and was a director who was not afraid to speak the truth and touched upon subjects including sex, politics, corruption and crime.

