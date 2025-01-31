Vedang Raina looks all dapper as he wanders the streets of 'aamchi Mumbai'

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Vedang Raina loves to keep the netizens intrigued with his exciting social media posts. Adding another one to the list, the 'Jigra' actor dropped a couple of photographs as he wandered the lovely streets of Mumbai.

He looked dapper dressed in a maroon sweater, along with white trousers. His outfit of the day was tied up with black and white sneakers, in addition to a stylish pair of sunglasses. "On some caffeine aamchi Mumbai", Vedang Raina captioned his Instagram post.

In the meantime, Vedang Raina's rumored girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor raised a lot of eyebrows with her latest IG post. The 'Archies' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo where she can be seen embracing a mystery guy dressed in a hoodie. As his back is towards the camera we cannot see his face. Khushi Kapoor captioned her Insta post, “He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon.”

While the identity of the guy has not been revealed, netizens speculated that it could either be Vedang Raina or Ibrahim Ali Khan.

One of the Instagram users wrote in the comment section, “No way, @vedangraina, is that you?"

Another comment read, “Wait, is that @iakpataudi?”

One of the netizens penned, “Ayyeeeee it's definitely vedang cause the body personality is of Vedang but may be khusii wants to show this as a nadaniyaan promotion.”

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor made their acting debut together back in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s "The Archies". If the reports are to be believed, these two got together during the shoot of the film.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the rumors mills suggest that Vedang Raina will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in Imtiaz Ali’s next. Although nothing has been announced yet, the reports claim that Vedang Raina and Ananya Panday have already given their look tests for the role. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the actors' first on-screen pairing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.