Bengal cash-for-school job case: Feb 5 fresh date for accused Sujay Bhadra to give voice samples

Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) A Special CBI court here on Friday fixed February 5 as the fresh date for Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, to appear in court for giving voice samples to the probe agency.

On Friday, the CBI counsel told the court about the repeated failed attempts by their officials to collect Bhadra’s voice samples due to his non-appearance in court reportedly on medical grounds.

Thereafter, the court fixed February 5 as the fresh date for the accused’s appearance in court for giving voice samples.

Bhadra, who was granted bail in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe, could not walk out of the prison as he was arrested by the CBI in the same case.

Earlier, ED sleuths collected the voice samples of Bhadra.

On Friday, the CBI also faced the ire of a special court in Kolkata for delay in sending case-related documents to two other accused.

As per a previous court order the CBI was supposed to send the documents to Santu Gangopadhyay and Ayan Shil by Friday.

There are a total of 53 accused, 29 individuals and 24 corporate entities or trusts, as mentioned in the subsequent chargesheets filed by ED in the matter.

Besides Bhadra, the other prime accused individuals in the case are the former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, his close aide Arpita Mukherjee and his son-in-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya.

Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, a trust named after Chatterjee's deceased wife, is also named in the ED charge sheet as an accused. It is alleged that the ill-gotten proceeds of the crime were shown as donations to the trust.

