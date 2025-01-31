Aditya Kripalani shares how Nawazuddin Siddiqui acclimatized for his ‘Main Actor Nahin Hoon’ role

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Director Aditya Kripalani, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Main Actor Nahin Hoon’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has shared how the lead actor acclimatized for his role in the film.

The film explores the intersection of personal transformation, vulnerability, and the art of acting. It also stars Chitrangada Satarupa, and tells the story of Mouni (played by Chitrangada Satarupa), a frustrated yet puritanical actor in Mumbai, who unexpectedly connects with Adnan Baig (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a recently retired senior banker in Frankfurt, through an online film audition.

The film's uniqueness is also reflected in its production. The film was shot live for 28 days across two countries, India and Germany. It is the first film from Indian cinema to be filmed across two continents in real-time with a single crew. A team of 35 crew members filmed in Mumbai, while 15 crew members worked on location in Frankfurt.

Talking about the film, Aditya Kripalani said, “It was a unique challenge and an equally rewarding experience. Nawaz Sahab spent ten days in Germany before the shoot to transform into the character of Adnan. He slowed down, acclimatized to the European pace of life, and brought an incredible depth to his performance”.

He further mentioned, “I saw how his body language shifted from the hustle of Mumbai to the calm, reflective energy of Europe. This immersive process was crucial for making the film feel authentically connected to both worlds”.

He added, "The film's production process is a testament to the commitment of the entire team. From matching the precise sunlight and continuity to filming live with two distinct crews in different countries, the challenge was monumental. Yet, the result is an intimate exploration of the human experience, amplified by the real-time nature of the shoot”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the role of Adnan Baig in man, who grapples with anxiety and transition. He is both deeply empathetic and hauntingly real.

Talking about the film, he said, “No control over locations, Chitra was shooting in a train, from Jogeshwari to Mahim station, getting off and then going back in a train to Jogeshwari to do a retake. And I was doing the same kind of thing in Frankfurt. Life takes. So it was made to do this live. Hats off to the team to pull it off technically. Extreme weather opposites. While I was freezing, in India sometimes due to extreme heat the cameras would overheat and we’d have to stop shooting for hours”.

Produced by Aditya Kripalani, Faizuddin Siddiqui and Sweta Chhabria Kripalani, ‘Main Actor Nahin Hoon’ is a collaborative effort between Mumba Devi Motion Pictures and Side Hero Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film is a compelling narrative on how art can be a catalyst for emotional exploration and personal growth.

