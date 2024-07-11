Vasundhara Raje & Kirodi Lal Meena’s absence during Budget speech raises eyebrows

Jaipur, July 11 (IANS) The absence of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Minister Kirodi Lal Meena during the budget speech has raised many eyebrows.

However, both the leaders spoke briefly about the Rajasthan government's Budget on their social media handles.

"Bhajan Lal's Budget is for the welfare of all. This budget dedicated to the people is a document for the development of all sections," Raje wrote on X.

Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned as Agriculture Minister however the status of his resignation still remains unclear whether it was accepted or not.

"Bhajan Lal government is shaping the future of the youth. Youths have got gifts in the form of employment in this Budget," Kirodi Lal on the Budget.

Vasundhara Raje and Kirodi Lal Meena have been upset with the party and are trying to distance themselves from the organisation. However, BJP leaders have played down the difference within the party.

Former BJP minister Rajendra Rathore said that Kirodi Lal Meena is an experienced leader and he has resigned but we all have requested the Chief Minister not to accept his resignation.

On the absence of Vasundhara Raje in the Assembly, Rathore said that she could not come to the Assembly due to some personal work.

Congress has also criticised the BJP over the absence of Vasundhara Raje and Kirodi Lal Meena in the Assembly during the Budget.

On Wednesday, Bhajan Lal’s government presented its first full budget in the Assembly.

