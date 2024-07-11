Divyanka, Vivek victims of robbery in Europe; essentials, passports, bank cards gone

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Popular television personalities Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, who were holidaying in Europe, were robbed. The actress said that most of their essentials, passports, bank cards and expensive goods got taken away.

Divyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she posted details about the incident.

“Vivek & I are safe and sound but most of our essentials, passports, bank cards, and expensive goods are gone from our car in a resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy,”Divyanka confirmed.

She then added that her car was parked in a “secured resort property” when the incident took place.

“The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break-in happened. Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the ‘luggage in car’ status and they were cool about it.”

“This can happen to anyone… But I hope it doesn’t! Be of help if you can, or empathise. If that’s seemingly difficult… Please go ahead doing your business,” she added.

It was on July 10, when the couple arrived in Florence for their vacation and had planned to spend a day there. According to media reports, the robbers just left some old clothes and food items.

