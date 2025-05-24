Varun Tej's #VT15 unit wraps up Ananthapur schedule; To head to Korea next!

Chennai, May 24 (IANS)The unit of director Merlapaka Gandhi's upcoming Indo-Korean horror comedy, tentatively titled #VT15 and featuring actor Varun Tej in the lead, has now wrapped up its Ananthapur schedule and is all set to head to Korea for its next schedule.

Work on #VT15, which is being jointly produced on a grand scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, seems to be progressing rapidly.

After kicking things off with an auspicious pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, the team has wrapped up two electrifying schedules — first in Hyderabad and then in the heart of Ananthapur, where shooting took place at a number of places including the iconic KIA grounds and picturesque village locales.

These shoots captured the essence of the film’s thrilling first half, packed with gripping scenes and punchy humour brought to life by a dynamic cast.

Sources claim Ritika Nayak, Satya, Mirchi Kiran, and other stellar performers have all infused humour into every frame of the film shot so far.

Also, they claimed that one of the highlights of the Ananthapur schedule was a visually stunning song sequence that was shot. The song, which featured Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak, was filmed amidst rustic, soul-stirring landscapes that synced perfectly with the film’s quirky yet eerie tone.

Sources now claim that the #VT15 crew is preparing for the film's international leg, with its next stop being Korea. This upcoming schedule they say will unleash the much-anticipated Indo-Korean horror-comedy crossover in full force.

The film has already generated significant buzz, especially following its announcement on Varun Tej’s birthday. The release of a captivating poster from the film in January this year had sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans and film buffs. The poster seemed to promise a thrilling and humorous cinematic experience.

But more importantly, the fact that an Indian actor will be working on a joint Indo-Korean film has thrilled fans, who are eager to see how the film will turn out.

The film has one of south Indian cinema’s top music directors, S Thaman, scoring music for it. It has art direction being handled by Paneer Selvam.

