Varun, Pooja commence ‘Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain’ schedule in Rishikesh

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actors Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde had started shooting for their upcoming film “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” in Rishikesh.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, Varun and Pooja shared several glimpses. A video showed the two actors performing Ganga aarti, another picture showed them watering a plant and a picture had Varun speaking on the mic.

“A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh… Blessed #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain,” they wrote as the caption.

The title “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has been taken from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from the Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer “Biwi No.1”, which was released in 1999. Both the films are helmed by David Dhawan.

While not much has been revealed about the story of the drama, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is believed to be inspired by the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.

The project has been produced by Ramesh Taurani. Aside from Varun and Pooja, the cast of the drama is also likely to include Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela. Varun started shooting for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in July last year.

On Friday, Varun took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a fun video of his travel diaries with his co-star. The clip shows Pooja frantically looking for her phone on the flight when Varun takes a jibe at her saying, "It's okay Pooja, get it together, you will survive, you'll survive Pooja."

He added, "Sit on your seat, wear your seatbelt".

Posting the video on her IG, Pooja reacted, "I forgive you for this coz you found my phone for me #mess."

Varun will soon be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” along with Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Pooja has “Retro.”

