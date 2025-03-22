Hyderabad to Host Grand Mahanatya on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on March 23, Sunday

Hyderabad will host a grand theatrical event, ‘Rashtrasamartha: Devi Ahilyabai Ki Punyagatha,’ on March 23, Sunday, at RTC Kalyana Mandapam from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Organized by Vishwamangalya Sabha, the performance will showcase the life and contributions of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of Malwa, through the talents of 45 artistes from Nagpur.

The play highlights Ahilyabai Holkar’s dedication to cultural and social restoration. She played a key role in reviving sacred sites such as Kashi, Gaya, and Somnath. Additionally, she built temples, ghats, and dharmashalas across India, contributing to the spiritual and cultural resurgence of the country.

The event will be attended by key figures such as Exorzial Biomed CMD Bhagwati Mahesh Baldawa, Vishwamangalya Sabha national vice president Nalini Haware, national joint organization secretary Gayatree Lomte, and Vishwamangalya Sabha Hyderabad president B Shruti. The performance aims to inspire and celebrate the legacy of the remarkable queen who left an indelible mark on India's history.