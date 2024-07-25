Varun Dhawan shares concept poster of ‘Baby John’

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan, who became a proud father to a baby girl on May 3, seems to be enjoying the best phase of his life presently.

The popular actor is a regular on social media, constantly sharing adorable pictures and videos for his fans.

The actor, who is also making headlines for his work, recently took to the Stories section of Instagram to share a concept poster of his upcoming film ‘Baby John'.

The poster, shared by Artist Rushikesh Tambe, shows the title of the film in bold red letters while the background promises intense action and drama.

Action entertainer ‘Baby John’ is a remake of Atlee's Tamil film 'Theri'.

Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, the film stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

The film produced by Atlee, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani is slotted for a Christmas release.

On the work front, Varun was recently seen in 'Bawaal' alongside Janhvi Kapoor besides making a cameo appearance in 'Munjya'.

Apart from ‘Baby John', Varun also has the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s 'Citadel' titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the pipeline.

Varun will also be seen sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.