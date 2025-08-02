Varanasi: UP CM gifts PM Modi unique ‘Shivling’ crafted in GI-tagged Kashi art

Varanasi, Aug 2 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of the Sawan (Shravan) month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a remarkable piece of craftsmanship from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Varanasi. The gift—a stunning ‘Shivling’ sculpture—showcases the rich heritage of Kashi’s Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged crafts and embodies deep spiritual symbolism.

This exquisite artwork features a ‘Shivling’ seated in an Argha (offering vessel), accompanied by a five-hooded snake, the revered Nandi bull, a Trishul (trident), Ganga water contained in a Kalash (sacred pot), sandalwood ash, and Baba Vishwanath’s prasad. Crafted by the Kasera community of Varanasi, the piece also highlights the intricate Meenakari work done by artisan Arun Kumar, with overall creation credited to Raghunath Kasera.

Dr Rajni Kant, Padma Shri awardee and GI expert who supervised the project, described the artwork as a unique fusion of three distinct GI-tagged crafts: ‘Banaras Metal Repousse Craft,’ ‘Meenakari,’ and ‘Metal Casting.’ Standing 18 inches tall and 15 inches wide, the sculpture is a masterful tribute to the region’s artistic legacy.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Rajni Kant said, “This special gift includes sacred elements like Gangajal, chandan prasad, and the trisul—it’s truly wonderful. I’m proud that PM Modi received this from CM Yogi Adityanath. The craft was created with immense dedication within a week.”

The Prime Minister appreciated the cultural significance of the gift and reiterated his vision of promoting India’s rich local crafts globally. Emphasising the importance of GI tags, he said these authentic local products not only preserve heritage but also serve as India’s identity worldwide. Highlighting other regional specialities, PM Modi praised Kashi’s silk and Bhadohi’s carpets as examples of India’s ‘Local to Global’ journey.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. Among these initiatives, he released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, transferring Rs 21,000 crore directly into the accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across India. The event also saw the distribution of more than 7,400 assistive aids to ‘divyangjan’ (specially-abled) and elderly beneficiaries.

Opening his address with the chant 'Om Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadev', PM Modi reflected solemnly on recent tragedies.

“Today, I have come to Kashi for the first time since ‘Operation Sindoor.’ On April 22, the brutal Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 innocent lives. The grief of those children and women touched me deeply.”

He added, “At that moment, I prayed to Baba Vishwanath to give strength to the people to endure this pain. I promised my daughters I would seek justice for their ‘Sindoor.’ Today, with the blessings of Mahadev, that promise has been fulfilled. I dedicate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ at the feet of Mahadev.”

