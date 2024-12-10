‘Vanvaas’ strikes deep chord with businessman Vijaypat Singhania

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) The team of the upcoming film ‘Vanvaas’ organised a special screening for the Indian businessman Vijaypat Singhania in the Nariman Point area of downtown Mumbai.

The film, which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, explores themes of familial betrayal and personal resilience.

The film struck a deep chord with the businessman as he was ousted from his home in Mumbai by his son Gautam Singhania.

In 2015, Vijaypat Singhania sold off his entire 37% stake in Raymond Group to his younger son and then-chairman of Raymond. This was the start of a widely-publicszed and long-running feud in Singhania's family over various matters stemming from the transfer.

Vijaypat Singhania (84), who was once a top business tycoon of one of India’s largest and most iconic textile brands rarely steps out for events.

‘Vanvaas’ is directed by Anil Sharma, who is known for ‘Gadar 2’.

Anil Sharma, who returned to the fold in 2023 with his blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’ is known to tell the stories in an old school way but packaged in a new format.

‘Gadar 2’, which starred Sunny Deol and Utkarsh, collected Rs. 686 crore worldwide, out of which a huge chunk of its collections came from India where it collected Rs. 525.7 crore. The film breathed new life into the career of Sunny Deol, who will be next seen in ‘Lahore 1947’.

2023 proved to be great year for the Deols with the Dharmendra-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ turning into a superhit followed by Sunny’s ‘Gadar 2’ and Bobby Deol’s ‘Animal’.

Meanwhile, given Anil Sharma's keen storytelling and this compelling cast, ‘Vanvaas’ goes beyond traditional drama to offer a deeply emotional journey through timeless themes. The film is produced, directed, and written by Anil Sharma, and is set for a worldwide release under Zee Studios on December 20, 2024.

