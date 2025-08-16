Vajpayee upheld highest moral values in life, says Himachal Guv

Shimla, Aug 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the historic Ridge in Shimla, saying he was a politician who upheld the highest moral values throughout his career.

Remembering A.B. Vajpayee as a statesman, visionary leader, and a politician who upheld the highest moral values throughout his career, the Governor said, “Atal ji considered Himachal Pradesh his home and always maintained dignity in public life. He never resorted to corruption for the sake of power or to save his government. Today, the greatest tribute we can pay him is to follow the path of integrity and value-based politics that he showed us.”

The Governor said Vajpayee was a towering figure in Indian politics, admired across party lines, and loved by the entire nation for his simplicity, oratory skills, and statesmanship.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also offered floral tributes to the late leader. Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surinder Chauhan, former Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, councilors, officers of the district administration, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.

Patriotic songs and devotional hymns were presented to pay homage to the former Prime Minister.

Paying tributes to Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X: “Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. His dedication and spirit of service towards the all-round progress of India continue to inspire everyone in building a developed and self-reliant India.”

A poet and statesman, Vajpayee was prime minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004 and is credited with pushing economic reforms that paved the way for a period of high growth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. In his message, Singh recalled Vajpayee's lifelong efforts to build a strong and prosperous India.

