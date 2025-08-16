Coolie Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses ₹200 Crore in Just 2 Days

Superstar Rajinikanth has once again proved his unmatched box office power. His latest release Coolie has entered the coveted ₹200 crore club within just two days of its theatrical run, setting the trade circles buzzing.

According to early estimates, the film witnessed a record-breaking opening day, while collections on Day 2 saw a slight dip. Reports suggest that Coolie grossed around ₹765 crore worldwide on its second day alone, while in India it raked in approximately ₹40.57 crore (net). With this, the film’s two-day total has reached a staggering ₹220 crore (gross).

The film’s phenomenal performance has reaffirmed Rajinikanth’s dominance at the box office. Trade experts believe that despite the marginal drop on Day 2, Coolie is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

While fans and industry insiders are celebrating the massive success, the film’s makers have not yet issued an official statement on the exact box office figures. Nevertheless, social media is flooded with celebratory posts, with fans hailing the Superstar’s unshakable stardom.

Directed with grandeur and packed with Rajinikanth’s trademark style, Coolie continues to draw audiences in large numbers. With the weekend and festive season ahead, the film’s collections are expected to soar even higher, potentially rewriting box office history.