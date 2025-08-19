Vaiko welcomes NDA’s choice of CP Radhakrishnan as VP candidate, but reaffirms INDIA bloc commitment

Coimbatore, Aug 19 (IANS) MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has expressed delight over the National Democratic Alliance’s decision to field Maharashtra Governor and Tamil Nadu native C.P. Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate.

However, at the same time, he firmly reiterated that his party, as a constituent of the INDIA bloc, would stand by whatever decision the alliance collectively takes regarding the Vice Presidential election.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport on Tuesday, Vaiko hailed the announcement as a moment of pride for the people of Tamil Nadu and the Kongu region.

He said Radhakrishnan’s candidature was personally satisfying to him, given their long-standing friendship, but stressed that his political stance remains aligned with the INDIA bloc’s united strategy.

Recalling his association with Radhakrishnan, Vaiko fondly remembered the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, held shortly after the Coimbatore serial blasts, when the AIADMK, BJP, and MDMK campaigned together as allies.

“When Atal Bihari Vajpayee arrived at the Coimbatore airport, a huge crowd had gathered to see him. I told C.P.R. that the people were eager for his presence, and Vajpayee went on to meet them. During that campaign, I travelled with Radhakrishnan for three days in an open vehicle across Coimbatore, seeking votes for him. He eventually won the election with a handsome majority,” Vaiko recalled.

He further said that while there had been speculation that Radhakrishnan might be appointed as Governor of Nagaland, the NDA had instead chosen him for the prestigious Vice Presidential post.

“It is an honour for Tamil Nadu that a courageous, warm-hearted representative of the Kongu region has been selected as Vice President. I am confident he will lead the Rajya Sabha with dignity and authority. In the future, he may even rise to the office of President of the Republic,” Vaiko added.

The veteran leader also extended heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“He is a man of good character who respects everyone across party lines. His selection is a recognition of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the nation, and we are deeply proud of him,” Vaiko said.

