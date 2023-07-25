Vaibhav on working with Vipul Shah in 'Commando' series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who has worked in shows like 'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi', is all set to be a part of much awaited action thriller series 'Commando'.

Confirming the same Vaibhav shared: "Commando is one of the most loved and much awaited show of our times and I am delighted to be a part of this project, and a significant factor in my decision to join was the opportunity to work with our esteemed director Vipul Shah."

"I have always wanted to collaborate with him, as he is renowned for his professionalism and exceptional directing skills."

On Monday it was announced that debutant Prem will be seen as the lead in the action-thriller series titled 'Commando' alongside actress Adah Sharma.

It also reunites Adah, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.

The series reunites Adah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last successful venture of 'The Kerala Story'. Vipul has helmed the series.

The series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character.

Talking about the new series, Vipul had said: " 'Commando' is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism and brotherhood. A power-packed action and drama, it is sure to grip the audiences. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease."

The 'Commando' franchise started in 2013 with 'Commando: A One Man Army' which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre,

The series has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

