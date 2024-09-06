Vadodara workers demand compensation after floods displace thousands

Vadodara, Sep 6 (IANS) In the wake of the recent floods and the devastation caused by them, Vadodara’s workers’ unions have jointly appealed to the Gujarat government for compensation for the damages suffered.

The floods were caused by heavy rainfall and water release from the Ajwa reservoir into the Vishwamitri River.

The appeal, submitted to the Chief Minister and Labour Minister of Gujarat, highlights the extensive damage workers faced due to waterlogging and calls for immediate financial relief.

According to Narendra Rawat, President of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Vadodara, the floods submerged numerous homes in the city, and workers were particularly hard hit.

In addition to losing household items, many labourers could not attend work for four to five days due to the flooding, resulting in wage losses.

INTUC, which is one of the largest trade union organisations in India was established in 1947 to promote the welfare of workers and represent their interests in various sectors across the country. It is affiliated to the Indian National Congress (INC).

The key demands by the workers’ unions include factory owners considering labourers absent due to the floods as “present” during those days, thereby ensuring they receive their full wages for that period.

For workers whose homes were flooded, the unions are demanding a minimum compensation of Rs 10,000 per household to cover the loss of essential items.

The trade unions are urging the Gujarat government to implement long-term solutions to prevent such flooding, ensuring the safety and security of Vadodara’s residents.

A call has been made for a judicial enquiry into the causes of the flooding, mainly focussing on any encroachments or corruption related to the building of embankments of Vishwamitri River and local water bodies.

The unions have demanded strict punishment for those guilty of contributing to the disaster.

The workers’ unions emphasised the “urgency of the situation,” noting that “many poor workers are now left in dire circumstances without compensation for their losses.”

