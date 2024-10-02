Vadodara Police Commissioner holds security meeting ahead of Navratri

Vadodara, Oct 2 (IANS) Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar on Wednesday held a security meeting ahead of the Navratri festival to ensure security arrangements for the multiple events which draw massive crowds from across the globe.

Navratri festival will commence on October 3 in Gujarat's Vadodara which is known to be the home to the world-renowned Garba.

Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said that permission has been granted to 26 commercial Garba events and 44 smaller gatherings.

“Over 60 event organisers have met all security requirements,” said the Police Commissioner.

He said that detailed security plans were also discussed, considering the expected influx of visitors to Vadodara's Garba events.

He also emphasised that arrangements have been made, with additional security measures to safeguard major commercial Garba venues and local street performances.

“The security setup includes deploying local police, plainclothes officers and specialised SHE teams. Officers in civilian clothes, some dressed in traditional Garba attire, will be strategically placed inside and outside the Garba grounds to monitor the crowd and ensure public safety,” the Police Commissioner said.

He added that the volunteers from private security agencies assisting the police will further strengthen the security framework.

“We have held meetings with major Garba organisers, providing guidelines on structural stability, fire safety, electrical safety, and access control areas. Parking and illumination arrangements have been reviewed in detail. Our priority is to ensure a safe and smooth event,” the Police Commissioner said.

He added that to manage the heavy traffic expected during the Navratri nights, over 400 traffic police officers and 700 honorary wardens, and volunteers will oversee the movement of vehicles, parking facilities, and accident prevention measures across the city.

“We have deployed officers to maintain smooth traffic flow and prevent any accidents, especially in densely crowded areas. Citizens facing issues during the Garba festivities are encouraged to contact the police by dialling 100 for assistance,” he said.

He added that the security arrangements have been made keeping in mind the safety of Vadodara’s two million residents.

“While our primary focus will be on the large Garba venues, we have also planned mobile patrols and police deployments for local street Garba events across the city. SHE teams, PCR vans, and mobile patrol units will be stationed across key areas to respond swiftly and assist the public,” the Police Commissioner said.

He said that the Vadodara Police will also employ modern technology to monitor the Garba venues in real time.

“Officers on the ground will be equipped with body-worn cameras, while drones will provide aerial surveillance at major venues. A dedicated CCTV centre will be operational throughout the event, with officers monitoring the feeds to ensure the safety of attendees,” he said.

He added that the Police Department is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the public during the festival.

“All our efforts are directed at ensuring that the event is conducted smoothly without any security lapses,” he said.

The Commissioner urged the public to avoid rumours and ensure proper adherence to traffic rules once the event concludes each night.

He advised people to be cautious and contact the police in case of any suspicious activities or emergencies.

“All police stations are prepared to assist anyone in need, and our helplines, including 100 and 112, will be available round the clock,” he added.

