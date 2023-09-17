V-P Dhankhar, Rahul greet PM Modi on his 73rd birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday. In a tweet on X, Dhankhar said, "Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji. Your visionary leadership, missionary spirit and exemplary execution have steered Bharat to phenomenal progress and epochal transformation. Your legacy is etched in the annals of our nation’s history."

The Vice President said that Bharat, home to one sixth of humanity, "would ever cherish your commitment to inclusivity, public welfare and visionary outlook in sync with our civilisational ethos".

"May you be blessed with good health and happiness by the Almighty to be in service of Bharat in the years ahead," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday and in a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday."

PM Modi turned 73 on Sunday and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating Prime Minister's birthday in different ways.

