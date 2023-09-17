V-P Dhankhar hoists National Flag at new Parliament building, dubs it a 'historic moment'

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) A day before the start of the special Parliament Session, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday hoisted the National Flag at the top of Gaja Dwar of new Parliament Building, dubbing it as a 'historic moment'.

Besides the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union ministers V Muraleedharan, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pramod Tiwari were present on the occasion.

Speaking to media, Dhankhar said, "It is a historic moment. Bharat is witnessing epochal change. The world is in total recognition of might power and contribution of Bharat. We are living in times, where we are witnessing development, achievements which we never dreamt of..."

The five-day special Parliament session is scheduled to begin on September 18.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday missed the function citing the scheduled two-day meeting of Congress Working Committee, party's highest decision making body.

