Uzbekistan national arrested at IGI with 2510 grams gold

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Customs officials have arrested an Uzbekistan national for smuggling 2510 grams valued at Rs 1,16,36,009.

The Customs officials said that the accused was held based on suspicion. He arrived at IGI from Tashkent on July 14.

“He was intercepted after he had crossed the Green Channel and was approaching towards exit gate of International Arrival Hall.

“Subsequently, on thorough checking of his baggage, 2510 grams of Gold was recovered from the from six leather pouches, concealed inside underpant.

“On personal and baggage search of the PAX, recovery of Fifty Seven (57) yellow metal chains, one bracelet and four chain hooks made of gold weighing 2510 grams valued at Rs 1,16,36,009 was recovered,” said the official.

The official said that the gold was seized under section 110 of Customs Act. The said passenger was placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act.

Further investigations into the matter is going-on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.