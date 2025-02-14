Uyir Pathikaama, the first single from Karthi-starrer ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ out!

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) The makers of director Nalan Kumarasamy’s upcoming film 'Vaa Vaathiyaar’, featuring actors Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead, on Friday released ‘Uyir Pathikaama’, the first single from the film.

Set to tune by Santhosh Narayanan, the song has lyrics by Vivek and has been rendered by Vijay Narain, Aditya Ravindran and Santhosh Narayanan himself.

The song is a peppy romantic duet that has been filmed on Karthi and Krithi Shetty. Karthi, who shared the link to the song on YouTube on his X timeline, wrote, “Supa groovy song…thank you @Music_Santhosh and team! Hope you guys love it too. Happy Valentine’s Day! #UyirPathikaama from #VaaVaathiyaar.”

Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature a host of actors including, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.

Interestingly, Karthi plays a police officer in the film with Karunakaran being his subordinate. A teaser that was released by the film’s makers showed Karthi in an avatar never seen before. In the teaser, Karthi is seen alighting from a police patrol vehicle to join a bunch of dancers enjoying themselves to a rhythmic beat on the street. The teaser gives away the fact that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer that will be high on humour, romance and action.

Cinematography for the film is by George C Williams while editing has been taken care of by Vetre Krishnan. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Anal Arasu and choreography is by Sandy and Sharief.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Vivek and Muthamil and costumes have been designed by Poornima Ramaswamy, Aegan Ekambaram and Pallavi Singh.

Interestingly, the film has three co-directors in Rams Murugan, Navakanth Rajkumaar and Sundar Venkat.

