'Even beggars refuse to take Re 1': Maha minister’s statement on crop insurance sparks controversy

Amravati (Maharashtra), Feb 14 (IANS) Maharashtra's agriculture minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate on Friday sparked a controversy after he said that even beggars do not take a rupee in handout but the state government has provided crop insurance to farmers at Re 1.

Kokate after reviewing the agriculture department’s review of the Amravati division said, “Even a beggar does not take a Re 1 but the state government has provided crop insurance to farmers at Re 1. However, some people have misused it. The government is of the view that the crop insurance scheme should be successful and the deserving farmers should get its benefits. The government has good and bad experiences regarding crop insurance. Crop insurance companies loot the farmers. The government does not want to stop crop insurance. There are reforms in the crop insurance scheme. Some decisions will have to be taken to prevent irregularities in crop insurance,” he stated.

Kokate was speaking about the government’s move to revise the crop insurance scheme by increasing the amount to Rs 100 from the present level of Re 1. The minister made it clear that the crop insurance scheme would not be closed but it would continue. He further added that the right decision will be taken in the meeting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

The crop insurance scheme was introduced in the 2023 budget by the then-finance minister and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. As per the scheme, farmers can get crop insurance for just Re 1. Before the scheme, farmers had to pay the company 2 per cent of the insurance premium. The scheme, however, faced criticism after a review brought to light over 4 lakh bogus applicants.

Kokate clarified that he had never made such a statement and blamed the media for showing it in a different context. Kokate in January had hogged the headlines after he said that there was “3-4 per cent corruption in every government scheme”.

However, the opposition has slammed Kokate demanding his resignation saying that the minister should not make such statements about farmers who fed the people by working day and night. At the same time, BJP and NCP have reprimanded the minister advising him to respect the farmers and avoid making such controversial statements.

NCP leader and food and civil supply minister Narahari Zirwal said he had not seen Kokate’s statement but added if he had made such a statement he should tender an apology.

Leader of Opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve launched a blistering attack on Kokate saying that the minister should not have made a statement on farmers, adding that he should resign.

BJP legislator Praveen Darekar said that the minister should respect the farming community and avoid making any controversial statements.

State Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe questioned Kokate how he dares to term farmer a beggar. “Is the government sensitive towards farmers? Does it have any shame? DCM Ajit Pawar should immediately ask for Kokate’s resignation,” he added.

The Kisan Sabha leader Ajit Navale lashed out at Kokate saying that “Minister’s statement is insulting to the self-respecting farmers. The Kisan Sabha strongly condemns it”

NCP chief spokesman Anand Paranjape suggested that the party ministers and elected representatives should be more responsible while making statements saying that their statements should not hurt the sentiments of people from any segment.

Meanwhile, Kokate admitted, “There have been irregularities in the crop insurance scheme which have come to the light. People from other states have applied online. Due to this, the applications have piled up a lot. After the inquiry, 4 lakh applications have been rejected.”

