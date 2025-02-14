National Games: Meghalaya handed over IOA flag as host of 39th edition

Dehradun, Feb 14 (IANS) Meghalaya officially took over the mantle as host of the next edition to be held in 2027, taking possession of the flag of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games Uttarakhand here on Friday.

IOA President Dr. P.T Usha took the flag during the closing ceremony, handing it to Home Minister Amit Shah, who passed on the flag to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"With the closing of the 38th National Games Uttarakhand, the IOA flag was handed over to CM Meghalaya @conrad_k_sangma with Meghalaya set to host the 39th Edition in 2027. My best wishes to Meghalaya on an incredible 39th National Games!" Dr. Usha informed in a post on her Instagram handle.

Besides Chief Minister Sangma, the Meghalaya delegation at the flag handing over ceremony included Dr. Vijay Kumar D., IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, John F. Kharshiing, President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), and athletes and coaches from across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, "Hosting the 39th National Games will be a proud moment for Meghalaya and a reflection of how far we have come in strengthening our sporting ecosystem. From a single marquee sports facility in 2018 to over 200 infrastructure projects today, our commitment to sports has been unwavering. We have invested ₹1,200 crore in world-class venues, nurtured over 24,500 young athletes, and set our sights on producing Olympians by 2032. As we prepare for the Games, our focus remains on creating a lasting legacy that will inspire generations of athletes and elevate Meghalaya’s presence on the national sports stage."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced a few days back that Meghalaya will host the 39th edition of the National Games in early 2027.

The IOA informed the state government about its decision to award the 39th National Games to Meghalaya in an official letter on Tuesday. The event's schedule will coincide with fifty-five years of Meghalaya’s statehood.

The letter signed by IOA President Usha was written to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, lauding the state's “commitment to promoting sports, and its capability to host a prestigious multi-sport event of this scale”, the Department of Sports of Meghalaya informed in a release on Tuesday.

