Delhi Congress questions BJP on delay in naming new CM

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav on Friday slammed the 'undue delay' in appointment of BJP’s new Chief Minister, describing it an outcome of a power struggle in the party.

He said almost a week has elapsed since the Delhi Assembly election results were announced but there is no indication of an end to the suspense over the BJP's Chief Ministerial face.

Yadav said the uncertainty over the next Delhi Chief Minister did not bode well for the people of the city.

He said that when BJP came to power in Delhi for the first time 27 years ago, the national capital had to witness the change of three Chief Ministers within a span of five years, from 1993 to 1998.

The Delhi Congress President said that a similar scenario is shaping up this time too, as nearly 10 BJP MLAs are reported to have staked their claim for the top post.

Yadav said that the Aam Aadmi Party blaming the BJP for not finalising its CM candidate was like the pot calling the kettle black as, despite having 22 MLAs in the new Assembly, the AAP has not named its Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

He said that the former ruling party too seems to be embroiled in a power struggle with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia biting the dust, and Caretaker CM Atishi vying for the coveted post.

Yadav said the tussle in the AAP for LoP post is likely to see the overlooking of the claims of senior leaders like former Minister and a founding member of the AAP, Gopal Rai, as Kejriwal would prefer only a dummy LoP so that he can do backseat driving.

The Congress leader, who lost the Assembly election from Badli, said that the people of Delhi elected BJP with an overwhelming majority of 48 seats, expecting good governance, and hoping that the “double engine” BJP government will fix the woes of the national capital.

It is now up to the BJP to appoint a competent and powerful CM who can get down to work immediately, without being hampered by other CM aspirants, Yadav said.

The Congress leader said the BJP should fulfil all its freebie election promises in its very first Cabinet meeting as it had promised, and not act like Kejriwal who gave priority to corruption and swindling of the taxpayers' money for his own comfort.

