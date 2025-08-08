Uttar Pradesh CM releases book on Kakori Train Action centenary

Lucknow, Aug 8 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday joined the Kakori Train Action centenary celebrations and paid tributes to the revolutionaries who laid down their lives for India’s freedom.

The Chief Minister, taking part in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations in Lucknow, laid wreath at the statue of martyrs and urged the young generation to embrace patriotism and also take pledge to prioritise Swadeshi over foreign goods.

“Swadeshi should be the aim and mantra of our lives. We will live for Swadeshi and die for our country. When India advances with this spirit of patriotism, no power in the world can harm us," Yogi Adityanath said.

He saluted the martyrs of the Kakori train action, planted a Peepal tree at the venue, and also participated in Raksha Bandhan celebration by getting rakhis tied by young girls, to whom he gifted sweets and chocolates.

He also clicked photographs and selfies at the museum, honored the families of martyred soldiers on stage, and released a book based on the historic Kakori incident.

The program featured cultural performances by the Culture Department, including a dramatic portrayal of the Kakori train action.

Later, addressing the function, the Chief Minister recollected the courage of the revolutionaries who, on August 9, 1925, seized the British government’s treasury in Kakori, fuelling a strong wave of freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister described the centenary celebration as a momentous occasion to honor their legacy, urging every citizen to remember and express gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for India’s independence a century ago.

Honoring the families of revolutionaries and brave soldiers associated with the Kakori movement, CM Yogi Adityanath said: “We must respect every soldier and karmveer who safeguards the nation.” He announced that the world-famous mangoes of Malihabad, Lucknow, will now be branded under the name Kakori and exported globally, both as a tribute to the revolutionaries and as a means to boost regional development."

Further, echoing the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged that the tricolor be hoisted atop every home and that Tiranga Yatras be organised in every village, municipal body, and ward.

“This will embody the true spirit of our Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the national flag should fly proudly over every household and that through the Tiranga Yatra, we must carry forward the message of national unity, defeating every divisive agenda.

“If we move ahead with this determination, this Independence Day celebration will once again unite every Indian with the soul of the nation,” he remarked.

