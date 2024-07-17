Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kaushiki Chakraborty and others to perform at ‘Malhar and The Sea’ in Goa

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is set to perform at the upcoming traditional music festival ‘Malhar and The Sea’ in Goa. The legendary musician will perform with his friend, painter Paresh Maity for the event.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s sons, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash will also be performing the ‘Songs of the River’.

Malhar and The Sea promises an immersive experience with world-class hospitality and cuisine, celebrity mixologist Beckaly Franks' expertly crafted cocktails. The event offers an intimate setting to network with 400 opinion leaders.

Speaking about his upcoming performance at the event, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said, “Malhar & The Sea is what every artist dreams of. Performing in close proximity to an intimate audience amidst nature. And monsoon is so closely connected to Indian Classical Music... the beautiful different variants of raga Malhar & Megh are so very dear to me.”

He further mentioned that the thought of collaborating with his old family friend Paresh Maity makes him happy.

“I look forward to Paresh ji creating a painting inspired by my music. My sons Amaan and Ayaan take it a step forward the next day by performing very interesting folk music from the Himalayas to the seas. This Malhar & the Sea feels more than just a music festival,” he added.

Paresh Maity’s painting will be auctioned and the proceeds donated to the National Association for the Blind, Goa.

Organised by Showhouse, Malhar and The Sea also features a star-studded line-up of artistes such as Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shujaat Husain Khan, Rakesh Chaurasia and Shivam Bhardwaj. Gary Lawyer, Kaiya Maxfield and Nadia Rebelo will also add a new perspective to the festival.

The music festival will be held at ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa on August 30 and August 31.

