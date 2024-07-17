Ayushmann Khurrana: Can live without films but can’t live without music

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, who has just released his latest single “Reh Ja”, shared that he can live without films but cannot live without music.

In a video uploaded on the actor-artiste’s YouTube, Ayushmann spoke about the importance music holds in his life.

He said: “Music is my life. I can’t operate without music. I can live without films but I can’t live without music.

When asked what is the first thing he does when he gets an idea for a song, Ayushmann shared: “I do a voice note”.

For Ayushmann, music is about reminiscing moments of life, music is about finding happiness in the small things.

Ayushmann said: “Life is all about small moments. I really cherish small moments and the beauty of little things in life. Mein choti choti cheezon se pareshan ho jata hoon aur choti choti cheezon se khush bhi ho jata hoon (I get troubled over small things, and I also find happiness in small things). I am like that.”

Apart from singing and acting, Ayushmann also knows how to play musical instruments.

Talking about how many musical instruments he can play, the actor-singer said: “Guitar, keyboard and any kind of percussion I am okay with and a mouth organ… and drums, which was like my last obsession.”

So, where does he like to write his music?

“By travelling by air, where there are no distractions”, said the actor, who revealed that coffee is his “favourite beverage”.

Ayushmann has previously crooned numbers such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saadi Gali Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', 'Nazm Nazm', and 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'.

