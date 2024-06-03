UST acquires Endeavor Consulting Group to strengthen its position in life sciences industry

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Digital transformation solutions company UST on Monday announced the acquisition of supply chain management and product commercialisation consulting player Endeavor Consulting Group for an undisclosed amount.

The strategic acquisition will help strengthen UST’s position in the life sciences industry, including pharmaceuticals, biopharma, and medical technology devices.

Endeavor, founded in 2006, has strong expertise in life sciences and has achieved SAP Gold Partner status.

"UST's acquisition of Endeavor enhances the continued acceleration of our domain specialisation as exemplified by UST Evolve in the business transformation space and, with Endeavor’s deep expertise, we will be better positioned to meet emerging client needs through pioneering solutions," Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer, UST, said in a statement.

By combining Endeavor's extensive technical expertise with UST's cutting-edge accelerators and SaaS++ offerings, the company said that it will be able to significantly improve client operational efficiency, increasing its returns on technology investments as well as its capacity for innovation.

"We are excited to join UST, and leveraging the company’s resources as well as its innovative range of platforms and solutions will allow us to continue scaling our offerings while also accelerating operations,” said Ben David, CEO, Endeavor.

In addition, Anu Koshy, Head of Life Sciences, UST, said that this acquisition will enhance UST’s Life Sciences management consulting and SAP offerings.

